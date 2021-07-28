Notice of Public Hearing- Antelope County Board of Commisssioners

PUBLIC NOTICE

Notice is hereby given that the Antelope County Board of Commissioners will be holding a public hearing on Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021 at 10:30 AM in the Board of Commissioners Meeting Room in the Antelope County Courthouse Annex, 501 Main Street, Neligh, NE.

The intent of the hearing is to receive public comment regarding the Conditional Use Permit #CUP2101 for Vernon L Mast for a roll form tin operation on the TR S½E½SW¼ Section 33, Township 28, Range 8 west of the 6th PM, Antelope County, Nebraska.

The purpose is to hear all persons with written or oral comments in opposition to or in support of said proposals. Any party may appear in person or be represented by agent or attorney.

This hearing is not limited to those receiving copies of this notice, and if you know of anyone who, for any reason, has not received a copy, it would be appreciated if you would inform them of this public hearing.

For more information, contact Jenn Kester, Zoning Administrator, 501 M Street, Neligh, NE 68756, at 402-887-4248, or zoning@antelopecounty.org or Lisa Payne, Clerk at 402-887-4410 or clerk@antelopecounty.org .

PUBLISH: July 28, 2021

