Notice of Public Hearing, Antelope County Board of Commissioners

RESOLUTION SETTING

PUBLIC HEARING

865th Road between 513th & 514th Avenue

WHEREAS, the Antelope County Board of Commissioners were recently made aware of conflicting information regarding vacation or abandonment of 865th Road between 513th and 514th Avenue. The road is located between Sections 27 and 34, Township 28 North, Range 8 West of the 6th Principal Meridian, Antelope County Nebraska.

WHEREAS, Antelope County was recently made aware of the retention of the right of way after abandoning said road. Discussion with the County Attorney and Road Superintendent indicated the need to complete a new public hearing to determine the fate of said road.

WHEREAS, it was found to be in the public interest that the County hold a public hearing to continue abandonment of said roadway to the traveling public.

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, by the Board of Commissioners of Antelope County, Nebraska, motioned and approved to set a public hearing to discuss and decide the closure of said road and the relinquishment of said right of way. A motion was made to hold a public hearing on Tuesday, September 10th, 2024, at 9:30 AM in the Antelope County Board of Commissioners Meeting Room, to decide the continued abandonment of said road.

We hereby request the Antelope County Clerk to publicize and notify adjacent landowners.

Adopted this 13th day of August 2024, at Neligh, Nebraska.

Antelope County Board of Commissioners

PUBLISH: August 30, 2024

