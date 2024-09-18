NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Antelope County, Nebraska, will hold a public hearing at the County Courthouse Annex in Neligh Nebraska, on the 1st day of October 2024, at 9:30 A.M. for the purpose of presenting and adopting a One- and Six-Year Street Improvement Plan for said governing body. Anyone living within Antelope County, Nebraska, interested in the above notice may appear in person or by counsel and be heard.

During this hearing Antelope County Commissioners will be discussing Bridge #16610, Project # (C) 2-430. Said bridge is located on 838th Road west of 525th Avenue. This bridge is commonly known as Sunken Garden Bridge.

Antelope County Board of Commissioners,

Neligh, Nebraska

PUBLISH: September 18, 2024

