Notice of Public Hearing-Antelope County

NOTICE – PUBLIC HEARING

Antelope County, Nebraska, will hold a public hearing at the Antelope County Courthouse in Neligh Nebraska, on the 7th day of September 2021, at 10:15 A.M. for the purpose of presenting and adopting a One- and Six-Year Street Improvement Plan for said governing body. Anyone living within Antelope County, Nebraska, interested in the above notice may appear in person or by counsel and be heard.

Antelope County, Nebraska

PUBLISH: August 25, 2021

ZNEZ