Notice of Public Hearing- Antelope County

NOTICE – PUBLIC HEARING

Whereas, Antelope County considered the possible vacation or abandonment of County roadway 516th Avenue located in Section 6, Township 28 North, Range 7 West of the 6th Principal Meridian, Antelope County Nebraska starting at the east quarter corner of Section 6 and extending west 800 feet;

Whereas, a written report of the use of the road has been completed by the Highway Superintendent and it is filed with the County Clerk;

Now, therefore, be it resolved, by the Board of Commissioners of Antelope County, Nebraska, that a public hearing date be set for 10:00 A.M., on the 7th day of September, 2021 to consider whether or not to vacate or abandon said road. Hearing to be held at the Antelope County Courthouse, Commissioner Meeting Room.

Antelope County, Nebraska

PUBLISH: August 25, 2021

