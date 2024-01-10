Notice Of Organizations- D & T Partnership

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

D&T PARTNERSHIP, LLC

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that D&T Partnership, LLC has been organized under the laws of the State of Nebraska. The designated office of the limited liability company is: 800 Lucas Lane, P.O. Box 99, Tilden, Nebraska 68781. The registered agent and office of the limited liability company is: Koley Jessen P.C., L.L.O., 1125 South 103rd Street, Suite 800, Omaha, Nebraska 68124. This limited liability company commenced business on January 3, 2024.

PUBLISH: January 10, 17 & 24, 2024

ZNEZ