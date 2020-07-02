Notice of Organization- Voborny Family Farms LLC

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

Notice is hereby given of the organization of Voborny Family Farms, LLC, as a Nebraska limited liability company organized to engage in any lawful business authorized under the laws of Nebraska. The designated office of the limited liability company is 2301 S R-Road, Petersburg, NE 68652, and the registered agent at that office is Joseph S. Voborny. The limited liability company commenced its existence on June 26, 2020, and it has perpetual duration. The business affairs of the company will be conducted by four managers who initially are Joseph S. Voborny, David A. Voborny, Paul G. Voborny and Karen M. Strong.

