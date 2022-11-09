Notice of Organization-Sunset Storage, LLC

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

Notice is hereby given that SUNSET STORAGE, LLC has been organized under the laws of the State of Nebraska. The designated office of the Company is 507 MONTANA STREET, CLEARWATER, NEBRASKA 68726. The registered agent of the Company is Dwaine A. Trease, 507 MONTANA STREET, CLEARWATER, NEBRASKA 68726. The general nature of the business will be to engage in the transaction of any or all lawful business, for which a limited liability company may be organized under the laws of the State of Nebraska. The Company commenced its existence on August 30 2022, and its duration shall be perpetual. Organizer Name: Elizabeth Workentine.

PUBLISH: November 9, 16 & 23, 2022

ZNEZ