Notice of Organization, Siems Hotshot’s, LLC

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

Notice is hereby given that Siems hotshot’s LLC has been organized under the laws of the State of Nebraska.

The address of the designated office of the Company is 409 SOUTH MADISON STREET TILDEN, NE 68781.

The initial agent for service of process is NORTHWEST REGISTERED AGENT SERVICE INC 200 S 21ST ST STE 400A LINCOLN, NE 68510. The general nature of the business will be to engage in the transaction of any or all lawful business, for which a limited liability company may be organized under the laws of the State of Nebraska. The Company commenced its existence on February 12, 2025, and its duration shall be perpetual.

Organizer Name: Mason Robert Siems

PUBLISH: April 16, 23 & 30, 2025

ZNEZ