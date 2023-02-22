Notice of Organization – Rocking L5 Supply, LLC

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

The name of the limited liability company: Rocking L5 Supply, L.L.C. The address of the designated office is: 84450 506 Avenue, Ewing, Nebraska 68735. The name and mailing address of the initial agent for service of process of the company is Martin V. Klein, 101 W. 4th Street, P.O. Box 166, Neligh, NE 68756. It is organized to transact any lawful acts concerning any and all lawful business, other than banking or insurance, for which a limited liability company may be organized under the laws of the State of Nebraska.

This company commenced upon filing the Certificate of Organization with the Secretary of State on February 16, 2023, and its existence shall be perpetual. The affairs of the limited liability company are to be conducted by the members under an operation agreement duly approved by its members.

ROCKING L5 SUPPLY, L.L.C.

Martin V. Klein

Klein Law Office, P.C.

P.O. Box 166

Neligh, NE 68756-0166

(402)887-4190

