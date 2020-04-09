Notice of Organization — Resolutions Fitness Gym, LLC

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

Notice is hereby given of the organization of Resolutions Fitness Gym, LLC a Nebraska Limited Liability Company.

1. The name of the Limited Liability Company is Resolutions Fitness Gym, LLC

2. The name and address of the initial designated agent for service of process for the limited liability company is Deann M. Wecker, 83668 512 Ave, Elgin, Nebraska 68636. The address of the initial designated office is 83668 512 Ave, Elgin, Nebraska 68636.

Loren L. Lindahl, Organizer

BROMM, LINDAHL,

FREEMAN-CADDY & LAUSTERER

551 N. Linden Ave, P.O. Box 277

Wahoo, NE 68066

(402) 443.3225

E-mail: loren@wahoolaw.com

PUBLISH: April 1, 8 & 15, 2020

ZNEZ