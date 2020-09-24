Notice of Organization- Mrs Ventures, L.L.C.

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

MRS VENTURES, LLC

The name of the Company is MRS Ventures, LLC. The Designated Office of the Company is: 108 Proctor Street, Brunswick, Nebraska 68720. The Registered Agent and Office of the Company is: Koley Jessen P.C., L.L.O., 1125 South 103rd Street, Suite 800, Omaha, Nebraska 68124. This limited liability company commenced business on September 17, 2020.

PUBLISH: September 23, 30 & October 7, 2020

ZNEZ