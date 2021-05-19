Notice of Organization – LEAS FARMS, LLC

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that LEAS FARMS, LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability Company, is organized under the laws of the State of Nebraska. The designated office is 84198 521 Avenue, Elgin, Nebraska 68636. The registered agent is Lawrence P. Borer. The street address of the registered agent is 84198 521 Avenue, Elgin, Nebraska 68636. The general nature of its business is to engage in and to do any lawful act concerning any and all lawful business, other than banking or insurance, for which a limited liability company may be organized under the laws of Nebraska; and for all other purposes authorized by law, to the same extent as natural persons might or could do. The limited liability company was formed on May 10, 2021 and has perpetual existence. Its affairs shall be conducted by the Members pursuant to the Operating Agreement duly adopted by the Company.

PUBLISH: May 19, 26 & June 2, 2021

ZNEZ