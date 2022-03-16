NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

K&S Collective LLC

To Whom It May Concern:

According to K&S Collective LLC Operating Agreement, the members of K&S Collective LLC, are as follows:

Kara Melissa Funk

Shaley Dianne Dirks

The authority, rights and duties of the members are set forth in the Company’s Operating Agreement.

Furthermoroe, LegalZoom resigns as organizer for the Company effective upon the date of this letter.

Yours sincerely,

LegalZoom, Inc.

Cheyenne Moseley

Authorized Representative

Agreed to on: March 8, 2002

By: Kara M. Funk

Representative

PUBLISH: March 16, 23 & 30, 2022

ZNEZ