NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
K&S Collective LLC
To Whom It May Concern:
According to K&S Collective LLC Operating Agreement, the members of K&S Collective LLC, are as follows:
Kara Melissa Funk
Shaley Dianne Dirks
The authority, rights and duties of the members are set forth in the Company’s Operating Agreement.
Furthermoroe, LegalZoom resigns as organizer for the Company effective upon the date of this letter.
Yours sincerely,
LegalZoom, Inc.
Cheyenne Moseley
Authorized Representative
Agreed to on: March 8, 2002
By: Kara M. Funk
Representative
PUBLISH: March 16, 23 & 30, 2022
ZNEZ