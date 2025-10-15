NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

KALLHOFF FRAME AND FINISH LLC

Notice is hereby given that Kallhoff Frame and Finish LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability Company, has been organized under the laws of the State of Nebraska.

The designated office of the company is located at 308 Cedar Street, Elgin, NE 68636.

The name and address of the registered agent is Josh Kallhoff, 308 Cedar Street, Elgin, NE 68636.

The general nature of the business to be transacted is to engage in any lawful business for which a limited liability company may be organized under the laws of the State of Nebraska.

The company was organized and commenced business on September 24, 2025, and its duration is perpetual.

/s/ Josh Kallhoff, Organizer

308 Cedar Street

Elgin, NE 68636

PUBLISH: October 15, 22 & 29, 2025

ZNEZ