NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
The name of the limited liability company: HWY 70 Land & Cattle, L.L.C. The address of the designated office is: 83973 517 Avenue, Elgin, Nebraska 68636. The name and mailing address of the initial agent for service of process of the company is Martin V. Klein, 101 W. 4th Street, P.O. Box 166, Neligh, NE 68756. It is organized to transact any lawful acts concerning any and all lawful business, other than banking or insurance, for which a limited liability company may be organized under the laws of the State of Nebraska.
This company commenced upon filing the Certificate of Organization with the Secretary of State on November 18, 2021 and its existence shall be perpetual. The affairs of the limited liability company are to be conducted by the members under an operation agreement duly approved by its members.
HWY 70 LAND & CATTLE,L.L.C.
Martin V. Klein
Doerr & Klein, P.C.
P.O. Box 166
Neligh, NE 68756-0166 (402)887-4190
PUBLISH: November 24, December 1 & 8, 2021
ZNEZ
Notice of Organization-HWY 70 Land & Cattle, L.L.C.
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION