Notice of Organization, H4 Cattle Company, L.L.C.

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

The name of the limited liability company: H4 Cattle Company, L.L.C. The address of the designated office is: 83671 Hwy 14, Elgin, Nebraska 68636. The name and mailing address of the initial agent for service of process of the company is Martin V. Klein, 101 W. 4th Street, P.O. Box 166, Neligh, NE 68756. It is organized to transact any lawful acts concerning any and all lawful business, other than banking or insurance, for which a limited liability company may be organized under the laws of the State of Nebraska.

This company commenced upon filing the Certificate of Organization with the Secretary of State on March 7, 2025, and its existence shall be perpetual. The affairs of the limited liability company are to be conducted by the members under an operation agreement duly approved by its members.

H4 Cattle Company, L.L.C.

Martin V. Klein

Klein Law Office, P.C.

P.O. Box 166

Neligh, NE 68756-0166

(402)887-4190

PUBLISH: March 12, 19 & 26, 2025

ZNEZ