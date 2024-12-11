Notice of Organization, Borer Grain & Livestock, LLC

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that BORER GRAIN & LIVESTOCK, LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability Company, is organized under the laws of the State of Nebraska. The registered agent is Daniel Borer. The street and mailing address of the registered agent and designated office is 52153 844th Rd, Elgin, Nebraska 68636. The general nature of its business is to engage in and to do any lawful act concerning any and all lawful business, other than banking or insurance, for which a limited liability company may be organized under the laws of Nebraska; and for all other purposes authorized by law, to the same extent as natural persons might or could do. The limited liability company was formed on December 3, 2024, and has perpetual existence. Its affairs shall be conducted by the Members pursuant to the Operating Agreement duly adopted by the Company.

PUBLISH: December 11, 18 & 25, 2024

ZNEZ