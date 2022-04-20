Notice of Name Change- Aubree Eliaine Meis, A Minor Child

IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF ANTELOPE COUNTY,

NEBRASKA

IN RE NAME CHANGE OF

AUBREE ELAINE MEIS, A Minor Child, by Parent,

MARISSA S. LEMKE

Case No. CI22-19

LEGAL NOTICE FOR NAME CHANGE

OF A MINOR CHILD

Notice is hereby given that on the 6th day of April, 2022, a Petition was filed in the District Court of Antelope County, Nebraska, the object and prayer of which is the change the minor child’s name from Aubree Elaine Meis to Aubree Elaine Lemke.

A hearing will be had on said Petition before the Honorable Mark A. Johnson, District Judge, in the Antelope County District Court, Antelope County Courthouse, located in Neligh, Nebraska on June 29, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. or as soon thereafter as will be convenient for the court and that unless sufficient cause is shown to the contrary, the minor child’s name will be changed from that of Aubree Elaine Meis to Aubree Elaine Lemke.

MARISSA S. LEMKE,

Petitioners

ALBIN LAW OFFICE,

Her Attorneys.

By /s/ Mark D. Albin

Mark D. Albin, #19001

108 South 13th Street

Norfolk, NE 68701

(402) 371-2529

mark@albinlaw.com

One of Her Attorneys

PUBLISH: April 20 & 27, 2022

