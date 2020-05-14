Notice of Meetings — Antelope County Commissioners

NOTICE OF MEETINGS COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS, ANTELOPE COUNTY, NEBRASKA FOR THE MONTH OF MAY 2020

Notice is hereby given that the County Board of Commissioners of Antelope County, Nebraska will hold meetings in the County Commissioner’s room in the Antelope County Courthouse Annex, Neligh, Nebraska on the following dates and times:

Tuesday, May 5th, 2020

at 9:00 AM

Monday, May 11th, 2020

at 8:00 AM

Meetings will be open to the public. An agenda, kept continuously current, is available for public inspection at the Antelope County Clerk’s office and may be modified at such meeting to include items of an emergency nature pursuant to Section 84-1411 of the Nebraska Revised Statutes.

Meetings are available via ZOOM-information posted at: antelopecounty.nebraska.gov

PUBLISH: April 29, 2020

ZNEZ