Notice of Meeting-Wheeler Central Board of Education

NOTICE OF REGULAR
MEETING OF WHEELER
CENTRAL PUBLIC SCHOOLS
BOARD OF EDUCATION
MEETING DISTRICT
#45-WHEELER COUNTY
Notice is hereby given that a regular meeting of the Board of Education of the Wheeler Central Public Schools will be held at the Wheeler Central old media room in Bartlett Nebraska.
ON: Monday, February 14th, 2022
Time: 7:00 P.M.
which meeting will be open to the public. An agenda for such meeting is available for public inspection at the office of the superintendent, Wheeler Central Schools, Bartlett, Nebraska.
Drew Kasselder
Chairman, Board of Education
Wheeler Central Schools
PUBLISH: February 2, 2022
ZNEZ