Notice of Meeting – Upper Elkhorn NRD/NDNR

NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETING

OF THE UPPER ELKHORN NRD AND NEBRASKA DEPARTMENT OF NATURAL RESOURCES ANNUAL IMP REVIEW

The Upper Elkhorn Natural Resources District, and the Nebraska Department of Natural Resources (Department) hereby provide notice that the annual review of the progress made in 2019 towards implementation of the jointly developed voluntary integrated management plan (IMP) at a public meeting that will be held on Friday, June 12th, at 1:30 p.m. Central Time, via zoom meeting. Due to precautions related to COVID-19, an in-person meeting will not be held. Please reach out to the NRD or the Department for further information to participate in this virtual meeting.

The public is invited to participate and provide input. The 2019 UENRD Integrated Management Plan is available on the websites of the District (www.uenrd.org) and the Department (dnr.nebraska.gov). A copy of the draft 2020 IMP Annual Report is available upon request.

An agenda of the meeting is being kept continually current and is available for public inspection during normal business hours at the offices of the NRD and the Department and at the following website: www.dnr.nebraska.gov. Please refer to the websites and phone numbers listed below for further information.

UENRD: https://www.uenrd.org or phone (402) 336-3867

301 North Harrison Street, O’Neill, 68763

Department: https://dnr.nebraska.gov/ or phone (402) 471-2363

301 Centennial Mall South, 4th Floor, Lincoln, NE 68508

Individuals with disabilities may request auxiliary aids and services necessary for participation by contacting Melissa Mosier at the Nebraska Department of Natural Resources, 301 Centennial Mall South, PO Box 94676, Lincoln, NE 68509-4676, telephone (402) 471-3948 or e-mail melissa.mosier@nebraska.gov.

PUBLISH: June 3, 2020

ZNEZ