Notice of Meeting- Antelope County Commission

The Antelope County Planning Commission will hold a regular meeting on Tuesday, April 12, 2022 in the County Board meeting room at the Antelope County Courthouse beginning at 2:00 pm. The meeting is open to the public. All interested parties are welcome to attend.

A public hearing will be held at 2:00 p.m. to discuss possible changes to the Antelope County Comprehensive Development Plan and the Zoning Regulations.

The agenda is kept continually current and is available for public inspection at the Zoning Office. For more information, contact Megan Wingate, Zoning Administrator at 402-887-4248 or Zoning@AntelopeCounty.org.

PUBLISH: March 30, 2022

ZNEZ