Notice of Meeting-Antelope County Board of Equalization

NOTICE

Notice is hereby given that the Antelope County Board of Commissioners will convene as a County Board of Equalization on February 9th, 2021 beginning at 10:30 AM in the Commissioner Meeting Room of the Antelope County Courthouse Annex, Neligh, Nebraska, for the purpose of approving/denying tax list corrections and to consider a permissive exemption for Sons of Clearwater, Inc. Clearwater, Nebraska, Lots 5 and 6, Block 2, Clearwater, Nebraska for the purpose of storing American Legion Post 267 equipment, as well as various other items which may become necessary to act upon. Meeting will be opened to the public. An agenda, kept continuously current, is available for public inspection at the Antelope County Clerk’s Office and may be modified at such meeting to include items of an emergency nature pursuant to Section 84-1411 of the Nebraska Revised Statutes.

PUBLISH: January 27, 2021

