Notice of Meeting, Antelope County Board of Equalization

NOTICE OF MEETING COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS AS A COUNTY BOARD OF EQUALIZATION, ANTELOPE COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Under section 77-202.02 to 77-202.03, the Antelope County Board of Equalization will meet on January 13th, 2026, at 9:30 AM in the County Commissioners Meeting Room, Antelope County Courthouse Annex, 501 M Street, Neligh, Nebraska, for the purpose of holding a hearing to determine the approval or disapproval of two (2) Tax Exemption Application for:

• Community Church of the Alliance of the Christian and Missionary Alliance of Brunswick: Lots 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, in Block 8, Village of Brunswick, Antelope County, Nebraska; religious organization and purposes

• Antelope Memorial Hospital: N 12’ Lot 9, all Lot 10, Block 12, City of Neligh, Nebraska

The applications, descriptions of property, and recommendations of the Assessor are available in the Assessor’s Office. All comments will be made to the County Board of Equalization.

Also, as the Board of Equalization, actions such as approving tax roll corrections, motor vehicle exemptions and various other items which may become necessary to act upon will be heard. The meeting will be open to the public. An agenda is on file in the County Clerk’s Office.

/s/ CHARLIE HENERY

Chairman, Board of Commissioners

/s/ LISA PAYNE

Antelope County Clerk

/s/ KELLY OLTJENBRUNS

Antelope County Assessor

PUBLISH: December 24, 2025

ZNEZ