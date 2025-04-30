Notice of Meeting, Antelope County Board of Equalization

NOTICE OF MEETING COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS AS A COUNTY BOARD OF EQUALIZATION, ANTELOPE COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Under section 77-202.02 to 77-202.03, the Antelope County Board of Equalization will meet on May 13th, 2025, at 9:15 AM in the County Commissioners Meeting Room, Antelope County Courthouse Annex, 501 M Street, Neligh, Nebraska, for the purpose of holding a hearing to determine the approval or disapproval of a Tax Exemption Application for:

Pope John XX111 Central Catholic High School – Elgin – Lot 1, The Homestead Subdivision, City of Elgin, Antelope County, Nebraska

The applications, descriptions of property, and recommendations of the Assessor are available in the Assessor’s Office. All comments will be made to the County Board of Equalization.

As a Board of Equalization, actions such as approving tax roll corrections, motor vehicle exemptions and various other items which may become necessary to act upon. The meeting will be open to the public. An agenda is on file in the County Clerk’s Office.

/s/ LISA PAYNE

Antelope County Clerk

/s/ KELLY MUELLER

Antelope County Assessor

PUBLISH: April 30, 2025