Notice of Meeting, Antelope County Board of Equalization

NOTICE OF MEETING COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS AS A COUNTY BOARD OF EQUALIZATION, ANTELOPE COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Under section 77-202.02 to 77-202.03, the Antelope County Board of Equalization will meet on March 4th, 2025, at 9:15 AM in the County Commissioners Meeting Room, Antelope County Courthouse Annex, 501 M Street, Neligh, Nebraska, for the purpose of holding a hearing to determine the approval or disapproval of two (2) Tax Exemption Applications.

1) Clearwater Chamber of Commerce – Clearwater: 1.73 Acre irregular tract in the NE¼NW¼ Section 1, Township 25, Range 8, West of the 6th P.M., Antelope County, Nebraska

2) The Willows LLC: Lots 1-18, Block 81 & vacated alleys, City of Neligh, Antelope County, Nebraska

The applications, descriptions of property, and recommendations of the Assessor are available in the Assessor’s Office. All comments will be made to the County Board of Equalization.

As a Board of Equalization, actions such as approving tax roll corrections, motor vehicle exemptions and various other items which may become necessary to act upon. The meeting will be open to the public. An agenda is on file in the County Clerk’s Office.

/s/ LISA PAYNE

Antelope County Clerk

/s/ KELLY MUELLER

Antelope County Assessor

PUBLISH: February 19, 2025

