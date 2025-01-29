Notice of Meeting, Antelope County Board of Equalization

NOTICE OF MEETING COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS AS A COUNTY BOARD OF EQUALIZATION, ANTELOPE COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Under section 77-202.02 to 77-202.03, the Antelope County Board of Equalization will meet on February 11th, 2025 at 9:15 AM in the County Commissioners Meeting Room, Antelope County Courthouse Annex, 501 M Street, Neligh, Nebraska, for the purpose of holding a hearing to determine the approval or disapproval of two (2) Tax Exemption Applications.

1) Arbor Care Centers – Neligh, LLC; Daxons Sub Tr 330’ X 463’, Lot 12, City of Neligh, Antelope County, Nebraska

2) The Willows LLC: Lots 1-18, Block 81 & vacated alleys, City of Neligh, Antelope County, Nebraska

The applications, descriptions of property, and recommendation of the Assessor are available in the Assessor’s Office. All comments will be directed toward the County Board of Equalization.

As a Board of Equalization, actions such as approving tax roll corrections, motor vehicle exemptions and various other items, which may become necessary to act upon. Meeting will be open to the public. An agenda is on file in the County Clerk’s Office.

/s/ Lisa Payne

Antelope County Clerk

/s/ Kelly Mueller

Antelope County Assessor

PUBLISH: January 29, 2025

