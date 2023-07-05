Notice of Meeting – Antelope County Board of Equalization

NOTICE OF MEETING

COUNTY BOARD OF

COMMISSIONERS AS A COUNTY BOARD OF

EQUALIZATION, ANTELOPE COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Notice is hereby given that the County Board of Commissioners of Antelope County, Nebraska will hold a County Board of Equalization meeting in the Commissioner’s Meeting Room in the Antelope County Courthouse Annex, Neligh, Nebraska on July 19th, 2023 beginning at 8:00 AM, for the purpose of reviewing and deciding written protests filed pursuant to sections 77-1502 to 77-1507 pertaining to the assessment value of their property, possible action on approving tax roll corrections; and various other items which may become necessary to act upon. Meeting will be opened to the public. Protest hearings will be scheduled at 10-minute intervals, allowing a couple of minutes between each hearing. If needed, protest hearings will continue July 20th, 2023, starting at 9:00 AM.

An agenda, kept continuously current, is available for public inspection at the Antelope County Clerk’s Office and may be modified at such meeting to include items of an emergency nature pursuant to Section 84-1411 of the Nebraska Revised Statutes.

PUBLISH: July 5, 2023

ZNEZ