Notice of Liquor License Renewal Village of Bartlett

NOTICE OF RENEWAL

OF RETAIL CLASS “C” LIQUOR LICENSE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT PURSUANT TO SECTION 53-135.01 liquor licenses may be automatically renewed for one year from November 1, 2024, for the following retail liquor licensee to wit:

The Windmill at Highway 281, Bartlett, NE.

Notice is hereby given that written protests to the issuance of automatic renewal of license may be filed by any resident of the Village of Bartlett on or before August 10, 2024 in the office of the Village Clerk that in the event protests are filed by three or more such persons, a hearing will be held to determine whether continuation of said license should allowed.

Emma Smith

Village Clerk

Village of Bartlett

PUBLISH: July 17, 2024

ZNEZ