Notice of Liquor License Hearing, KNBB Enterprise LLC dba CITY LIMITS

NOTICE OF

LIQUOR LICENSE HEARING

In accordance with State Statutes, Section 53-134, notice is hereby given that an application for a Class C Liquor License has been filed by:

KNBB Enterprise LLC,

dba City Limits

210 N 2nd Street,

Elgin, Antelope County,

Nebraska, 68636

with the Nebraska Liquor Control Commission.

A hearing has been set for March 2, 2026, at 7:20 p.m., at the Elgin City Hall, at which time all persons desiring to give evidence before the Elgin City Council in support of or protest against the issuance of the license, may do so at the time of the hearing.

Kristin L. Childers

City Clerk

PUBLISH: February 18, 2026

