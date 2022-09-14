Notice of Joint Public Hearing- Antelope County Commissioners

NOTICE OF JOINT PUBLIC HEARING ON PROPOSED PROPERTY TAX INCREASES

Public notice is hereby given, in compliance with the provisions of Neb. Rev. Stat. § 77-1633, that a representative of the following political subdivisions will meet on the 23rd day of September 2022 at 6:00 PM, at Antelope County Commissioner Meeting Room for the purpose of conducting a joint public hearing to obtain public input on property tax increases proposed by the subdivisions:

Antelope County, 402.887.4410, property tax requested: ($7,796,868.85)

Summerland Public School District, 402.626.7534, property tax requested: ($7,963,050.00)

Elgin Public School District 402.843.2455, property tax requested: ($3,290,639.00)

Said meeting is open to the public. Accommodations for the disabled are available upon request. Please contact the Antelope County Clerk at 402.887.4410 at least 48 hours prior to the meeting if accommodations are required.

There is no item on the agenda for this joint public meeting other than discussion of each political subdivision’s intent to increase its property tax request by a percentage greater than the “allowable growth percentage” defined in § 77-1633. The political subdivisions shall make their presentations in the order listed above.

Thank you!

KELLY MUELLER-OLTJENBRUNS

Antelope County Assessor

LISA PAYNE

Antelope County Clerk

PUBLISH: September 14, 2022

ZNEZ