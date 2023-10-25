Notice of Informal Probate – The Estate of Dennis J. Suhr

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF ANTELOPE COUNTY, NEBRASKA

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF DENNIS J. SUHR,

Deceased.

CASE NO. PR 23-20

NOTICE OF INFORMAL PROBATE

Notice is hereby given that on October 23, 2023, in the County Court of Antelope County, Nebraska, the Registrar issued a written Statement of Informal Probate of the will of said deceased and that Todd Suhr, whose address is 3164 Fairlane Ave., Columbus, Nebraska 68601, has been appointed Personal Representative of this Estate. Creditors of this estate must file their claims with this Court on or before December 26, 2023, or be forever barred.

Linda Mitchell

Clerk Magistrate

Prepared and Submitted by:

James J. McNally #12765

Attorney at Law

P.O. Box 164

Neligh, NE 68756

Phone: 402-887-5022

Fax: 402-887-5592

Email: leagle@mcnallylaw.net

PUBLISH: October 25, November 1 and 8, 2023

ZNEZ