Notice of Informal Probate – The Estate of Dennis J. Suhr

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF ANTELOPE COUNTY, NEBRASKA
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF DENNIS J. SUHR,
Deceased.
CASE NO. PR 23-20
NOTICE OF INFORMAL PROBATE
Notice is hereby given that on October 23, 2023, in the County Court of Antelope County, Nebraska, the Registrar issued a written Statement of Informal Probate of the will of said deceased and that Todd Suhr, whose address is 3164 Fairlane Ave., Columbus, Nebraska 68601, has been appointed Personal Representative of this Estate. Creditors of this estate must file their claims with this Court on or before December 26, 2023, or be forever barred.
Linda Mitchell
Clerk Magistrate
Prepared and Submitted by:
James J. McNally #12765
Attorney at Law
P.O. Box 164
Neligh, NE 68756
Phone: 402-887-5022
Fax: 402-887-5592
Email: leagle@mcnallylaw.net
PUBLISH: October 25, November 1 and 8, 2023
ZNEZ