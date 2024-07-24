Notice of Informal Probate Estate of Dean S. Henn, Deceased, Estate NO. PR 24-34

NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF ANTELOPE COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Estate of Dean S. Henn, Deceased
Estate No. PR 24-34
Notice is hereby given that on July 17, 2024, in the County Court of Antelope County, Nebraska, the Registrar issued a written statement of Informal Probate of the Will of said Decedent, and that Denis J. Henn, whose address is PO Box 3 Elgin, NE 68636, was informally appointed by the Registrar as Personal Representative of the Estate.
Creditors of this Estate must file their claims with this Court on or before Sept. 24, 2024, or be forever barred.
/s/ Linda Mitchell
Clerk of the County Court
Neligh, 501 M NE St, 68756
Jason Lammli #24118
BROGAN LAMMLI, P.C., L.L.O.
Attorneys at Law
3204 W. Benjamin Ave., Suitel00
Norfolk, NE 68701
(402) 644-7242
(402) Norfolk, 644-7242 NE 68701
PUBLISH: JULY 24, 31 & AUGUST 7, 2024
ZNEZ