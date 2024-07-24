Notice of Informal Probate Estate of Dean S. Henn, Deceased, Estate NO. PR 24-34

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF ANTELOPE COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Estate of Dean S. Henn, Deceased

Estate No. PR 24-34

Notice is hereby given that on July 17, 2024, in the County Court of Antelope County, Nebraska, the Registrar issued a written statement of Informal Probate of the Will of said Decedent, and that Denis J. Henn, whose address is PO Box 3 Elgin, NE 68636, was informally appointed by the Registrar as Personal Representative of the Estate.

Creditors of this Estate must file their claims with this Court on or before Sept. 24, 2024, or be forever barred.

/s/ Linda Mitchell

Clerk of the County Court

Neligh, 501 M NE St, 68756

Jason Lammli #24118

BROGAN LAMMLI, P.C., L.L.O.

Attorneys at Law

3204 W. Benjamin Ave., Suitel00

Norfolk, NE 68701

(402) 644-7242

(402) Norfolk, 644-7242 NE 68701

PUBLISH: JULY 24, 31 & AUGUST 7, 2024

ZNEZ