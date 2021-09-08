Notice of Informal Probate-Estate of Brian T. Mack

NOTICE OF INFORMAL
PROBATE
AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS
County Court of Antelope County, Nebraska
Estate of Brian T. Mack,
Deceased
Case No. PR 21-29
Notice is hereby given that on the 31st day of August, 2021, in Antelope County Court, Rodney T. Mack, whose address is 1021 Hiram Lane, Schertz, Texas 78154, and Randal J. Mack, whose address is Post Office Box 224, Elgin, Nebraska 68636, were informally appointed by the Registrar as Co-Personal Representatives of the Estate.
Creditors of this estate must file their claims with this Court before the 8th day of November, 2021, or be forever barred.
Linda Mitchell
Clerk of Antelope County Court
Jeffrey L. Stoehr #14059
Law Offices of Jeffrey L. Stoehr, PC, LLO
1190 Omaha Tower
2120 South 72nd Street
Omaha, NE 68124
(402) 392-1190
jls@omahatowerlaw.com
PUBLISH: September 8, 15 & 22, 2021
