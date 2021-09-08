Notice of Informal Probate-Estate of Brian T. Mack

NOTICE OF INFORMAL

PROBATE

AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS

County Court of Antelope County, Nebraska

Estate of Brian T. Mack,

Deceased

Case No. PR 21-29

Notice is hereby given that on the 31st day of August, 2021, in Antelope County Court, Rodney T. Mack, whose address is 1021 Hiram Lane, Schertz, Texas 78154, and Randal J. Mack, whose address is Post Office Box 224, Elgin, Nebraska 68636, were informally appointed by the Registrar as Co-Personal Representatives of the Estate.

Creditors of this estate must file their claims with this Court before the 8th day of November, 2021, or be forever barred.

Linda Mitchell

Clerk of Antelope County Court

Jeffrey L. Stoehr #14059

Law Offices of Jeffrey L. Stoehr, PC, LLO

1190 Omaha Tower

2120 South 72nd Street

Omaha, NE 68124

(402) 392-1190

jls@omahatowerlaw.com

PUBLISH: September 8, 15 & 22, 2021

ZNEZ