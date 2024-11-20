Notice of Informal Probate, Estate of Boyd Beckley, Deceased

NOTICE

Estate of BOYD BECKLEY,

Deceased

Notice is hereby given that on November 7, 2024, in the County Court of Antelope County, Nebraska, Case No. PR24-39, Jeffrey M. Doerr, whose mailing address is 84921 Cemetery Road, Neligh, Nebraska 68756, has been appointed as personal representative of this estate. Creditors of this estate must file their claims with this Court on or before January 13, 2025 or be forever barred. Creditors shall submit their claims to the Antelope County Court, P.O. Box 26, Neligh, Nebraska 68756.

/s/ Martin V. Klein

Martin V. Klein, #22220

Attorney for Applicant

PUBLISH: November 13, 20 & 27, 2024

