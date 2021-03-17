Notice of Incorporation -Wheeler County Farm Bureau

Notice Of Incorporation of Wheeler County Farm Bureau

Pursuant to the provisions of the Nebraska Nonprofit Corporation Act, the undersigned adopts the following Articles of Incorporation:

The name of the corporation is Wheeler County Farm Bureau (the “Corporation”) and its headquarters shall be at 50897 Hwy 70, Elgin, NE 68636.

The Corporation shall be a mutual benefit corporation and shall have a perpetual duration.

The Corporation shall have members. The private property of members, officers and directors of the Corporation shall be exempt from liability for corporate debts.

The address of the registered office is 50897 Hwy 70, Elgin, NE 68636. The name of the registered agent at that address is Steven Schrunk.

Dated this 10th day of March, 2021.

PUBLISH: March 17, 24 & 31, 2021

ZNEZ