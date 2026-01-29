Notice of Incorporation Nonprofit, EAS Ministries

NOTICE OF INCORPORATION

NONPROFIT

Notice is hereby given that the Articles of Incorporation of EAS Ministries, a Nebraska nonprofit corporation, were filed with the Nebraska Secretary of State on 12/11/2025.

The corporation is designated as a Religious corporation. The corporation shall have the powers permitted under the Nebraska Nonprofit Corporation Act. The corporation shall not have members. The physical address of the registered office of the corporation is: 1101 L Street, Neligh, NE 68756 and The mailing address of the registered office is: P.O. Box 27, Neligh, NE 68756-0027, the initial registered agent at such address is Eric Schutt. The name and street address of the incorporator(s):Eric Schutt, 53605 836 Road, Tilden, NE 68781. Randy Schutt, 83630 535 Avenue, Tilden, NE 68781. Benjamin Thomas McBride, 2620 Crestview Rd., Norfolk NE 68701. Bruce J Zimmerman, 54335 849 Rd, Pierce, NE 68767. Mark James Martin, 16335 Winding Blossom Dr., Groveland, FL 34736.

PUBLISH: January 28, February 4 & 11, 2026

ZNEZ