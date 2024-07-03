Notice of Incorporation Mosel Acres, Inc.

NOTICE OF INCORPORATION

OF

MOSEL ACRES, INC.

Notice is hereby given to the incorporation of Mosel Acres, Inc.

1. The name of the Corporation is Mosel Acres, Inc.

2. The Corporation shall engage in any lawful business for which a corporation may be formed under the Nebraska Model Business Corporation Act.

3. The number of shares that the Corporation is authorized to issue is 1,000 shares, at a par value of $1.00 per share, which may be issued for such payment in and upon such terms as are directed by the Board of Directors of the Corporation.

4. The street address of the Corporation’s initial registered office is 85567 522nd Avenue, Neligh, Nebraska 68756 and the name of its initial registered agent at that office is Randy G. Mosel.

5. The name and street address of the incorporator is Randy G. Mosel, 85567 522nd Avenue, Neligh, Nebraska 68756.

6. The Corporation commenced its existence on the 25th day of June, 2024 and its existence shall be perpetual.

Randy G. Mosel

85567 522nd Avenue

Neligh, NE 68756

Martin V. Klein

Klein Law Office, P.C.

101 W. 4th Street

P.O. Box 166

Neligh, NE 68756-0166

(402)887-4190

PUBLISH: July 3, 10 & 17, 2024

ZNEZ