Notice of Incorporation – Hilltop Sub Shop, Inc.

NOTICE OF INCORPORATION

OF

HILLTOP SUB SHOP, INC.

Notice is hereby given to the incorporation of Hilltop Sub Shop, Inc.

1. The name of the Corporation is Hilltop Sub Shop, Inc.

2. The Corporation shall engage in any lawful business for which a corporation may be formed under the Nebraska Model Business Corporation Act.

3. The number of shares that the Corporation is authorized to issue is 1,000 shares, at a par value of $1.00 per share, which may be issued for such payment in and upon such terms as are directed by the Board of Directors of the Corporation.

4. The street address of the Corporation’s initial registered office is 108 S. E Street, Neligh, Nebraska 68756 and the name of its initial registered agent at that office is Tiffany Soper.

5. The name and street address of the incorporator is Tiffany Soper, 108 S. E Street, Neligh, Nebraska 68756.

6. The Corporation commenced its existence on the 4th day of May, 2023 and its existence shall be perpetual.

Tiffany Soper

108 S. E Street

Neligh, NE 68756

Martin V. Klein

Klein Law Office, P.C.

101 W. 4th Street

P.O. Box 166

Neligh, NE 68756-0166

(402)887-4190

PUBLISH: May 10, 17 & 24, 2023

ZNEZ