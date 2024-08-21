Notice of Incorporation, Elgin Public-Pope John Wolfpack Booster Club, Inc.

NOTICE OF INCORPORATION OF

ELGIN PUBLIC-POPE JOHN WOLFPACK BOOSTER CLUB, INC.

Notice is hereby given that Elgin Public-Pope John Wolfpack Booster Club, Inc. (the

“Corporation”), a Nebraska nonprofit corporation, has been organized as a nonprofit corporation under the laws of the State of Nebraska with the following registered agent and office: Jeremy Hoefer, 202 S. 3rd Street, P.O. Box 122, Elgin, Nebraska 68636. The name and address of the Incorporator is Jeremy Hoefer, 202 S. 3rd Street, P.O. Box 122, Elgin, Nebraska 68636. The

Corporation is a public benefit corporation, and the Corporation shall not have members.

Jeremy Hoefer

202 S. 3rd Street

P.O. Box 122

Elgin, Nebraska 68636

Martin V. Klein

Klein Law Office, P.C.

101 W. 4th Street

P.O. Box 166

Neligh, NE 68756-0166

(402)887-4190

PUBLISH: August 21, 28 & September 4, 2024

ZNEZ