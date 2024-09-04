Notice of Incorporation, Elgin Public-Pope John Wolfpack Booster Club, Inc.

NOTICE OF INCORPORATION OF
ELGIN PUBLIC-POPE JOHN WOLFPACK BOOSTER CLUB, INC.
Notice is hereby given that Elgin Public-Pope John Wolfpack Booster Club, Inc. (the
“Corporation”), a Nebraska nonprofit corporation, has been organized as a nonprofit corporation under the laws of the State of Nebraska with the following registered agent and office: Jeremy Hoefer, 202 S. 3rd Street, P.O. Box 122, Elgin, Nebraska 68636. The name and address of the Incorporator is Jeremy Hoefer, 202 S. 3rd Street, P.O. Box 122, Elgin, Nebraska 68636. The
Corporation is a public benefit corporation, and the Corporation shall not have members.
Jeremy Hoefer
202 S. 3rd Street
P.O. Box 122
Elgin, Nebraska 68636
Martin V. Klein
Klein Law Office, P.C.
101 W. 4th Street
P.O. Box 166
Neligh, NE 68756-0166
(402)887-4190
PUBLISH: August 21, 28 & September 4, 2024
ZNEZ