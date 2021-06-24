Notice of Hearings – Antelope County Planning Commission

PUBLIC NOTICE

The Antelope County Planning Commission will hold a regular meeting and public hearings on Tuesday, July 6, 2021 in the County Board meeting room at the Antelope County Courthouse beginning at 1:00 pm. The meeting is open to the public. All interested parties are welcome to attend.

A public hearing will be held at 1:00 p.m. regarding the application for a Conditional Use Permit #CUP2101 for Vernon L. Mast for a Roll form tin operation on a tract in the S2E2SW4 33-28N-8W.

A public hearing will be held at 1:30 p.m. regarding the application for a Conditional Use Permit #CUP2102 for AMG Technology Investment Group DBA Nextlink for a high-speed internet tower on a tract in the NE ¼ NW ¼ 9-26N-6W.

The agenda is kept continually current and is available for public inspection at the Zoning Office. For more information, contact Liz Doerr, Zoning Administrator at 402-887-4248 or zoning@antelopecounty.org.

PUBLISH: June 23, 2021

ZNEZ