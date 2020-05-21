Notice of Hearing – Estate of Gerald T. Kerkman

NOTICE OF FORMAL HEARING FOR

COMPLETE SETTLEMENT, DETERMINE HEIRSHIP,

AND FOR DETERMINATION OF INHERITANCE TAX

County Court of Antelope County, Nebraska

Estate of Gerald T. Kerkman, Deceased. No. PR 19-6

Notice is hereby given that the Personal Representative has filed a Final Account and report of her administration, a Formal Closing Petition for Complete Settlement for Determination of Heirship; and a Petition for Determination of Inheritance Tax, which have been set for hearing in the Antelope County Court on the 17th day of June, 2020, at 9 o’clock, A.M.

Linda Mitchell

CLERK OF THE COUNTY COURT

Jeffrey L. Stoehr #14059

Law Office of Jeffrey L. Stoehr, P.C.

1190 Omaha Tower

2120 South 72nd Street

Omaha, Nebraska 68124

Telephone: ( 402) 392-1190

PUBLISH: May 20, 27 & June 3, 2020

ZNEZ