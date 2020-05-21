Notice of Hearing – Estate of Gerald T. Kerkman

NOTICE OF FORMAL HEARING FOR
COMPLETE SETTLEMENT, DETERMINE HEIRSHIP,
AND FOR DETERMINATION OF INHERITANCE TAX
County Court of Antelope County, Nebraska
Estate of Gerald T. Kerkman, Deceased. No. PR 19-6
Notice is hereby given that the Personal Representative has filed a Final Account and report of her administration, a Formal Closing Petition for Complete Settlement for Determination of Heirship; and a Petition for Determination of Inheritance Tax, which have been set for hearing in the Antelope County Court on the 17th day of June, 2020, at 9 o’clock, A.M.
Linda Mitchell
CLERK OF THE COUNTY COURT
Jeffrey L. Stoehr #14059
Law Office of Jeffrey L. Stoehr, P.C.
1190 Omaha Tower
2120 South 72nd Street
Omaha, Nebraska 68124
Telephone: ( 402) 392-1190
PUBLISH: May 20, 27 & June 3, 2020
