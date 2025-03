NOTICE OF ELGIN PUBLIC SCHOOLS

AMERICANISM COMMITTEE HEARING

The Elgin Public School Americanism Committee will hold a hearing on Wednesday March 12, 2025. The meeting will be held in the Board Room of the High School at 7:00 p.m. The agenda of the meeting will be for the purpose of the Americanism Committee Hearing.

Agenda Items

• Previous Meetings Minutes

• Policy Review

• Mr. Ostransky and Mr. Callahan Presentations

PUBLISH: February 26, 2025

