Notice of Hearing-Antelope County Planning Commission

PUBLIC NOTICE

The Antelope County Planning Commission will hold a regular meeting and public hearing on Tuesday, August 24, 2021 in the County Board meeting room at the Antelope County Courthouse beginning at 1:00 pm. The meeting is open to the public. All interested parties are welcome to attend.

A public hearing will be held at 1:00 p.m. regarding the application for a Conditional Use Permit #CUP2103 for Edwin Borntrager to manufacture engineered roof trusses on the SWNW 4-27N-8W.

The agenda is kept continually current and is available for public inspection at the Zoning Office. For more information, contact Liz Doerr, Zoning Administrator at 402-887-4248, 402-841-8466, or zoning@antelopecounty.org.

PUBLISH: August 11, 2021

ZNEZ