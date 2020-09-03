Notice of Hearing- Antelope County Board of Adjustment

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

ANTELOPE COUNTY BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT

Notice is hereby given that the Antelope County Board of Adjustment will hold a public hearing to review an application #V2001 submitted by Mike and Pat Kenaston for a variance of the rear setback located on the NE ¼ SE ¼ Sec. 4, Twp.27N, R7W.

The hearing will be held September 15, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at the Antelope County Courthouse in Neligh, Nebraska.

The application may be examined in the office of the Antelope County Zoning Administrator during normal business hours at any time prior to the public hearing. All interested parties may offer oral comments at the public hearing and/or may file written comments with the Antelope County Board of Adjustment provided such written comments are received by the Board prior to the public hearing. Written comments may be mailed to: Antelope County Board of Adjustment, 501 Main Street Room 3, Neligh NE 68756.

The agenda is kept continually current and is available for public inspection at the Zoning Office. For more information, contact Liz Doerr, Zoning Administrator at 402-887-4248 or zoning@antelopecounty.org.

PUBLISH: September 2, 2020

ZNEZ