Notice of General Election Antelope County Election Commissioner Lisa Payne

GENERAL ELECTION NOTICE & OFFICES TO BE FILLED BY ELECTION AND FILING

DEADLINES

I, Lisa Payne, Antelope County Clerk/Election Commissioner, hereby give notice of the offices to be filled by election that will appear on the 2024 General Election Ballot to be held November 5th, 2024, in Antelope County, Nebraska, as per State Statute 32-601. Notice is also given that the filing deadline for such offices are: July 15, 2024 for incumbents and August 1, 2024 for non-incumbents. An incumbent is anyone serving in an elective office, even if they are filing for an office other than the one in which they are presently serving, these individuals are required to file by July 15, 2024.

Name of offices for the General Election

PUBLIC POWER DISTRICTS –

Elkhorn Rural Public Power District-Subdivision 03;

North Central Public Power District- Subdivision 05;

North Central Public Power District-Subdivision 06;

COUNTY NONPARTISAN OFFICES

Antelope County Weed Authority – vote for up to 2;

VILLAGE OFFICES – (4-year term unless indicated)

Vote for up to Three: Orchard Village; Brunswick Village

Vote for up to Two: Clearwater Village, Oakdale Village, Royal Village

The above offices are in addition to those nominated at the Primary Election.

Dated this 24th day of June 2024.

Lisa Payne

Antelope County Clerk/Election Commissioner

PUBLISH: June 26, 2024

