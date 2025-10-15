Notice of Formal Petition, Estate of Leonard E. Wostrel

NOTICE

In the County Court of Antelope County, Nebraska

Estate of Leonard E. Wostrel, Deceased

Case No. PR 23-1

Notice is hereby given that a Formal Petition for Complete Settlement After Informal Probate Processing has been filed and is set for hearing in the County Court of Antelope County, Nebraska, before the Honorable Donna F. Taylor, on November 19, 2025, at 9:00 A.M.

Kristina Seni

Clerk of the County Court

Address of County Court:

County Court of Antelope County

P.O. Box 26, Neligh, NE 68756

David P. Wilson (Bar I.D. # 18434)

Walentine O’Toole, LLP

11240 Davenport Street

Omaha, NE 68154

Tel: 402-330-6300

Fax: 402-330-6303

Email: dwilson@walentineotoole.com

Attorney

PUBLISH: October 15, 22 & 29, 2025

ZNEZ