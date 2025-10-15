Notice of Formal Petition, Estate of Leonard E. Wostrel

NOTICE
In the County Court of Antelope County, Nebraska
Estate of Leonard E. Wostrel, Deceased
Case No. PR 23-1
Notice is hereby given that a Formal Petition for Complete Settlement After Informal Probate Processing has been filed and is set for hearing in the County Court of Antelope County, Nebraska, before the Honorable Donna F. Taylor, on November 19, 2025, at 9:00 A.M.
Kristina Seni
Clerk of the County Court
Address of County Court:
County Court of Antelope County
P.O. Box 26, Neligh, NE 68756
David P. Wilson (Bar I.D. # 18434)
Walentine O’Toole, LLP
11240 Davenport Street
Omaha, NE 68154
Tel: 402-330-6300
Fax: 402-330-6303
Email: dwilson@walentineotoole.com
Attorney
PUBLISH: October 15, 22 & 29, 2025
ZNEZ