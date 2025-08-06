NOTICE OF DISSOLUTION

MAST METAL, L.L.C., a Nebraska Limited Liability Company, with its registered address at 51235 864th Road, Orchard, Nebraska 68764, was dissolved on February 7, 2025. The terms of the dissolution provide for the payment of liabilities of the Limited Liability Company and the distribution of any remaining assets to the members. Vernon Mast, the President of the Limited Liability Company, is to manage the corporate affairs, wind up and liquidate its business, and distribute its assets. The Limited Liability Company has no assets and no liabilities.

Martin V. Klein

Klein Law Office, P.C.

101 W. 4th Street

P.O. Box 166

Neligh, NE 68756-0166

(402)887-4190

PUBLISH: August 6, 13 & 20, 2025

ZNEZ